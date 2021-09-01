Catch these programs at Lake Geneva Public Library

The Great Chicago Fire, an author visit and more are planned this month at the Lake Geneva Public Library.

Located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the library recently announced its September schedule of events.

For more information on the following, visit the library’s Facebook page, go to lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299.

Until Friday, Sept. 30: Watch William Pack’s “The Essential Great Chicago Fire” on the library’s Facebook page, which became available to view Wednesday, Sept. 1. Marking the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the program covers how it changed Chicago and Lake Geneva.

Monday, Sept. 6: The library will be closed in observance of Labor Day. It will reopen Sept. 7, at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7: The library and Medicare Strategies LLC offers a free educational Zoom program on Medicare at 6 p.m. Learn the basics of Medicare enrollment, timing and coverage options. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.