Celebrate the end of summer at Fontana's The Abbey Resort

FONTANA — Only 90 minutes from Downtown Chicago, Wisconsin’s Abbey Resort and Avani Spa are the perfect getaway for those looking to extend summer fun and celebrate the end of another memorable season.

Whether you’re building an itinerary for your family, you and your significant other, or planning a solo trip, you’ll find the perfect mix of activities when you stay at 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds at The Abbey Resort.

The Abbey Resort offers unique activities like lakeside dining and events, as well as high-end resort amenities including multiple pools, family activities and live music. Repeat visitors will also be amazed by the recently renovated full-service Avani spa. The modernized, state-of-the-art, adult-only spa with large private pool, steam, sauna and salt therapy rooms will be the perfect relaxation space to cap the busy summer season.

Here is a detailed list of events, amenities and area attractions:

Activities and events

Hike or bike with complimentary bicycle and sports equipment rentals around the Geneva Lake Shore Path.

Bring your boat or rent one onsite. Note: additional fees apply.

Take a stand-up paddleboard for a spin for a peaceful day on the lake.

Relax to the beat of “Burning Down the Docks,” a weekly outdoor BBQ and concert series.

Bond over regular bonfires and s’mores.

In addition to these, guests can also check out the Weekly Activities and Live Entertainment, Immersion Entertainment Center with family friendly movies, arcade, board games to go, scavenger hunts, and Make & Take activities.

Amenities

Guest rooms, suites, and fully equipped villas, each with a shared balcony or patio.

Three pools: two seasonal, outdoor temperature-controlled pools — one family and one adult only — and one indoor temperature-controlled pool with separate children’s wading area.

Hot tubs.

Seasonal gazebo grill serving poolside drinks and seasonal fare.

On-site frisbee/disc golf course.

Fontana Beach passes: Limited number, subject to availability.

Farm-to-fork dining at The Abbey’s 240 West lakeside dining.

Area attractions

Walk on the beautiful Shore Path, enjoy a guided lake cruise, partake in various watersports, shop at eclectic area boutiques, catch a magic show, or hit the links at an area golf course.

The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa has been providing The Lake Geneva Experience to guests for nearly 60 years. The Abbey Resort is the only full-service resort on the shore of Lake Geneva, welcoming families, corporate guests, couples and groups of friends year-round. The Abbey offers 334 guest rooms, award-winning dining experiences, over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa offering a full menu of spa and salon services on their 90 acres of beautifully manicured lakeside property.

The Abbey Resort follows modern sanitation and hygiene practices using an eight-point high-touch cleaning procedure and updated equipment to ensure the highest level of cleanliness in our entire resort.

For more information or reservations, visit theabbeyresort.com or call 800-709-1323. The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.