Celebration goes virtual: 'We felt it was our responsibility to carry on'

Resorter: How many organizations will be helped this year by Keefe Kares?

Keefe: Thirty-five total — six in Kenosha and Racine counties, three in McHenry County in Illinois, 26 in Walworth County. We allocate based on the amount of business we do in each county.

Resorter: How did Covid-19 impact these organizations?

Keefe: Many, if not all, were required to change their entire way of operating, from having to spend their funding on personal protective equipment to having to look for different sources of donations, with many of their contributors now struggling to give or not being able to accept the food or clothing donations that they once could.

Also, many were forced to cancel their own fundraising events this year. Because we have the resources internally to organize an event like this, we felt it was our responsibility to carry on. What we will provide will be a fraction of what they need and would have raised in a normal year, but we are trying to do our part.

Resorter: What is the greatest challenge you face in putting on the Nov. 6 event?