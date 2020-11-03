Celebration goes virtual: 'We felt it was our responsibility to carry on'

It is new territory for the organizers of a major local charity event.
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sixth annual Keefe Kares celebration is going virtual, telethon style.
Titled “The Magic of Giving,” the event streams live Friday, Nov. 6, from the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre in Lake Geneva.
Viewers can bid on live and silent auctions from the comfort of their own homes to help numerous area organizations during the event.
“I think that viewers should expect an hour of entertainment, learning about some of the great things people are doing in our community, and of course, the chance to bid on incredible auction items,” said Tom Keefe, president/CEO of Keefe Real Estate.
Located at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Crist’s theater is about a block away from Keefe Real Estate’s office at 751 Geneva Pkwy. N., Lake Geneva.
“I plan on teaching Tom a trick as part of the evening, and hopefully, he will be able to pull it off,” Crist said.
In the following Q&A, Keefe and Crist discuss more about the event. Note: This has been edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: What prompted the creation of Keefe Kares?
Tom Keefe: Keefe Kares was formally created in 2013 to organize the charitable giving and volunteer efforts of everyone in the Keefe organization. Prior to this, our platform for giving was the Keefe Foundation. We decided to transform that into Keefe Kares, a more inclusive platform for our agents and employees.
I believe what sets us apart is that all of the money we collect is given only to local non-profits that serve the same communities that we serve in our business, and a large portion of those funds are given by Keefe agents and staff. Furthermore, we have almost zero administrative costs and so all funds donated are given to the charities. Lastly, part of our mission is to also support awareness. We do this through our Lake & Country Magazine, social media, and of course, the celebration.
I will say we owe a great deal of credit to United Way, which served as an inspiration for our model. Previous United Way president Dennis Carnes was a founding member of Keefe Kares and provided essential guidance in getting us started.
Resorter: Switching from in-person to virtual, what should viewers know about this year’s Keefe Kares celebration?
Keefe: We are going stream the celebration on YouTube Live and participants will be able to bid on the silent and live auctions from home, using an app called BidPal. In April, we decided to focus our efforts on a virtual format because of concerns about Covid and the ability to host an in-person event.
To watch, viewers will simply need to have access to YouTube and the BidPal app on a smartphone device. We are very excited to be broadcasting live from the Tristan Crist Magic Theater, and our goal is to keep the event to an hour and make it entertaining. We have a number of great ideas to keep it fun for viewing, while also reminding viewers why we are hosting the fundraiser.
Tristan Crist: The focus of the event is on the various auctions taking place as well as the organizations that are benefitting, but we will be taking the opportunity to have some fun and perform a little bit of magic, too!
Resorter: Tristan, what compelled you to host it?
Crist: It’s a great way to give back to the community and I always love working with my neighbors across the street at Keefe.
Resorter: Tom, how did you come up with the event changes?
Keefe: We really wanted to do something unique and engaging. We talked about stages and performers in the area who could help us pull this off, and we immediately thought of Tristan. Tristan has been generous to join us for the past two years to provide entertainment, and he was right on board with the idea. For Tristan, this is right in his comfort zone, but as you can imagine, it’s very different from anything we have done and we are very grateful to have a pro helping us along.
Resorter: How many organizations will be helped this year by Keefe Kares?
Keefe: Thirty-five total — six in Kenosha and Racine counties, three in McHenry County in Illinois, 26 in Walworth County. We allocate based on the amount of business we do in each county.
Resorter: How did Covid-19 impact these organizations?
Keefe: Many, if not all, were required to change their entire way of operating, from having to spend their funding on personal protective equipment to having to look for different sources of donations, with many of their contributors now struggling to give or not being able to accept the food or clothing donations that they once could.
Also, many were forced to cancel their own fundraising events this year. Because we have the resources internally to organize an event like this, we felt it was our responsibility to carry on. What we will provide will be a fraction of what they need and would have raised in a normal year, but we are trying to do our part.
Resorter: What is the greatest challenge you face in putting on the Nov. 6 event?
Keefe: I would say figuring out how to handle a virtual format and how to communicate the change to our attendees. We realized we took for granted how easy it is to attend a fundraiser in pre-Covid times, when you could simply buy a ticket and show up. The challenge of making this adjustment has required a ton of work from our entire Keefe Kares board, as well as many others, but we have also found the challenge to be very inspiring and motivating.
Resorter: Is that the most exciting thing about the event?
Keefe: I think for me, and for the Keefe Kares board, what is most exciting is being able to pivot to a different format and continue to support our charities. We have also been blown away by the support from our sponsors and donors. We have far exceeded last year, and we think this is a testament to the generosity and care that people in our community have for making this a better place for everyone. Now, our hope is that participants will feel the same and join us for a wonderful night of giving, entertainment and fun!
To join the celebration, pre-register online through the Keefe Kares event page on Facebook.
In the pre-registration, a dinner package from Cafe Calamari can be reserved. Pick up the dinner from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
A pre-show streams live on YouTube at 6 p.m. Event kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
To bid in the auctions, log into a BidPal account from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Items can be picked up at the Keefe office or delivered.
Visit the Keefe Real Estate Facebook page for more information.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!