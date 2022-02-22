 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chapel On The Hill having two-day rummage sale in March

The next Chapel On The Hill rummage sale is Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5.

TOWN OF LINN — Expect to find antiques, household goods and many unique items the first weekend in March at Chapel On The Hill Community Church.

The church is hosting a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chapel on the Hill’s sale will be in the fully accessible Parish Hall, located at N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn.

Proceeds benefit the Parish Hall.

All CDC mandates will be followed during the event.

The number of people allowed inside at the sale will be limited.

For more information, call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com.

