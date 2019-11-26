'Charlie Brown' comes to town

ELKHORN — For December, the Lakeland Players is putting on “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The community theater group is performing the family holiday musical Dec. 13 through 15 and 20 through 22 at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he direct a school pageant.

Charlie finds the task frustrating when an attempt to restore the proper spirit of the holiday with a forlorn little fir tree fails.

He seeks the help of Linus to restore the meaning of Christmas.

“Charlie Brown” is directed by David Whitney, with musical direction by Janet Palmer and choreography by Janet’s daughter, Josie.

Set design is by Gene Dahlberg and costumes by Leigh Olson, Mary Ellen Hartley and Sue Bell.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, online at www.lakeland-players.org or by calling 262-723-4848.