Charlie Wooton brings Louisiana culture to Lake Geneva's first ever Jazz Fest

With his bass guitar in one hand, Charlie Wooton stands out through the mist hugging the Louisiana bayou trees while on a walk with his dog, Madeline.

One of several performers playing this weekend at the first ever Lake Geneva Jazz Fest, Wooton said his formative years as a musician were forged in school and the streets and backwoods of New Orleans.

Music runs in his blood.

“I have four older brothers that play and so did my PawPaw,” said Wooton. “So there were always instruments and music around the house. I had scholarships for music and baseball. Music scholarship paid me more!”

Wooton was in the brass funk band Bonerama and the supergroup Royal Southern Brotherhood, which includes Cyril Neville, singer/percussionist of the Meters and the Neville Brothers.

At Jazz Fest, Wooton is performing multiple times. His band ZydeFunk will play twice — once with Grammy-nominated zydeco artist Corey Ledet. Zydeco originated from the French Creole, merging the sounds of blues, R&B, Creole and Louisiana-area Native American music.

Also scheduled to play Jazz Fest are Ludy and the Tunes, Yves Francois, the Badger High School Jazz Band, Underground Sound Jazz, Arsene Delay, Four Star Brass Band, Kal Bergenhal Project, Big Style Brass Band, the Dan Trudell Trio, High Hat Second Line, Extra Crispy Brass Band and others.

Lake Geneva Jazz Fest is Friday-Sunday, May 20-22, at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. The event is organized by House of Music, the city of Lake Geneva and Wisconn Valley Media Group, parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

In the following Q&A, Wooton discusses zydeco, what drew him to Lake Geneva Jazz Fest and what he does to give back to the music community.

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: What are some of your key influences?

Charlie Wooton: I’m more influenced these days by what somebody brings to the stage. The zydeco guys I grew up with didn’t know how to read music or anything like that, but they could keep a club dancing all night long. It’s not what you got it’s what you do with it! Fortunately for Lake Geneva, ZydeFunk is filled with amazing talent that always brings the Funk to the stage!

Resorter: About what someone brings to the stage, what has had the strongest impact on you?

Charlie Wooton: The ability to connect with the audience. What’s the point if no one is getting it? I do acrobatics on my bass and it’s fun, but if the groove isn’t there what’s the point?

Resorter: So to you, what is zydeco?

Charlie Wooton: That’s not an easy question to answer. There aren’t any zydeco clubs left in the world. We use to play the “LaLa,” the dance, for six hours straight, no breaks. There was no separation from stage to dance floor. One doesn’t work without the other. There were 80-year-old couples who have been dancing their whole lives together. It’s something to experience, can’t explain. But Corey Ledet is coming with us to give y’all a zydeco show Friday night. Zydefunk will turn up the NOLA Funk Saturday night and Arsene Delay, the Soul Queen of New Orleans, is the only headliner on the big stage on Sunday!

Resorter: Have you ever played Wisconsin before?

Charlie Wooton: I played Wisconsin with Bonerama, New Orleans’ premier horn band. There are a lot of brass bands on the bill for Lake Geneva Jazz Fest. We plan to grab a few of them to join the ZydeFunk show. Music belongs to all of us. Louisiana understands this to the core. The attraction is to share a good time. What more is there?

Resorter: Why did you decide to come to Jazz Fest?

Charlie Wooton: Chris Buttleman (owner of Lake Geneva House of Music) and I have known each other for 30 years. He called and said Lake Geneva Jazz Fest was throwing a Bash on the Bayou and asked if I could help. I stopped playing music during Covid and wasn’t sure if I was going to come back. I had a vision last summer of how ZydeFunk would bring the Louisiana culture with them if we did anything. I teamed up with Blue Monday Mission and now the vision had come into fruition.

Resorter: What is Blue Monday Mission?

Charlie Wooton: Blue Monday Mission is a nonprofit that takes care of elderly musicians that can’t work anymore. Most musicians live hand to mouth. We come in and help in anyway possible, from medical help to cutting lawns to just visiting. Blue Monday Mission is also educating younger musicians about the business so they can one day return the favor. It’s run by John Williams and the website is www.loveofpeople.org. Blue Monday Mission information will be present at the festival.

Resorter: How are you involved in this?

Charlie Wooton: I am the liaison to New Orleans and abroad.

Resorter: Why did you get involved?

Charlie Wooton: I got involved to give back what was given to me. One of our main patients is Lee Allen Zeno, bassist of Buckwheat Zydeco for 30 years. I’ve copied dozens of his bass lines and he always encouraged me to be a better person. It’s simple, really. I’m also the guy to call out the ones able. We all could use a little help sometimes and it’s a simple reality that when you are a helper, it’s easier to accept help when needed.

Resorter: You’ve jammed with lots of great musicians. Any favorites?

Charlie Wooton: You might be surprised. I have literally played with some of the greatest musicians of our time and had the worst experience. That’s OK because I’ve had some of the best experiences with cats that just brought a desire to groove!

Lake Geneva Jazz Fest hours are 4-11 p.m. May 20; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 21; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 22.

The Southern Stop will provide New Orleans-inspired food, including traditional crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya and more. Event also includes various other types of food and children’s activities.

Tickets are $25 advance, weekend pass; $10 advance, single day admission, ages 12 and older; $15 day of show; free for those younger than 12.

The VIP Experience offers access to reserved seating by the stage with tableside service, Epic Jazz Jam after shows with Charlie Wooton and more.

VIP tickets are $100 weekend pass; $60 for May 20 or 21, single day.

Performing May 20 are Yves Francois, 5-6 p.m.; Extra Crispy Brass Band, 6-7:30 p.m.; High Hat Second Line, 7:30-9 p.m.; ZydeFunk with Corey Ledet, 9-11 p.m.; and the VIP jam with Wooton 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

May 21 schedule is Kal Bergenhal Project noon-1:30 p.m.; Badger Jazz Band 1:30-3 p.m.; Ludy and the Tunes 3-4 p.m.; Four Star Brass Band 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Big Style Brass Band 6:30-8:30 p.m.; ZydeFunk 8:30-11 p.m.; and the VIP jam with Wooton 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Underground Sound Jazz plays May 22, from noon-1:30 p.m.; Arsene Delay 1:30-3 p.m.; and Dan Trudell Trio 3-4:30 p.m.

Visit lgjazzfest.com for more details.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.