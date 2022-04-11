Chef Rosas unveiling smoke candied dish at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest May 14-15

Abel Rosas is a visionary chef in the most literal sense. He actually draws out his dishes before he cooks them.

People who attend the second annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest will soon taste Rosas’ vision for the event.

Bacon Fest is Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Organizers of the event include the City of Lake Geneva and Wisconsin Valley Media Group, the parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

At Bacon Fest, Rosas will be serving Pork Belly Taco and Smoke Candied Bacon.

Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for Wisconsin Valley Media Group, was lucky enough to sample the bacon dish, which she said was "next level."

"I've never tasted bacon with such a unique flavor," she said. "I found out after my taste test that it was the rosemary. Chef Abel has a knack for coming up with the most creative spins on the most basic food items. His dishes are the epitome of what Bacon Fest is all about."

Last year, Rosas took third in the quarter finals of the worldwide “Favorite Chef” competition.

Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Rosas came to the U.S. in 2008. Previously, he worked in the kitchens of the Grandview Restaurant, Simple Café and Oakfire.

Now, Rosas owns Elena In-Home Catering and serves as contract corporate chef for Isotropic Networks. He is also culinary consultant for Food Revolution Wisconsin, a new Isotropic initiative.

“My passion for cooking combined with what we’re doing at Isotropic with Food Revolution Wisconsin has really inspired me to want to participate not only in Bacon Fest, but also in other events that are happening around Lake Geneva this summer,” Rosas said. “You’ll be seeing a lot of me.”

In the following Q&A, Rosas discusses his inspiration, one of the dishes he has planned for Bacon Fest and why we will be seeing more of him in the area.

Note: The following was edited.

Resorter: You were inspired to become a chef by your grandmother, Elena Gomez. How has her influence brought you to where you are today?

Abel Rosas: My grandmother was blind, but she loved to cook. She would do everything by smell and touch and taste. She was amazing. Her drive inspired me to chase my dream of doing something on my own. I knew I had to be patient as I learned to cook, just like my grandmother. That combination of drive and patience has given me the tools I need to grow into my own business and to direct my vision for the future.

Resorter: You have an interesting way of designing new dishes. How do you come up with them?

Abel Rosas: I start with a blank sheet of paper. I draw a plate on the paper then start to sketch out a vision for what I want to appear on the plate. From there, I go to my kitchen and I begin to experiment. I test and fail and repeat until I get it exactly the way I envisioned it in my sketch. Repetition is key. It’s the mother of all skills. I think of it like taking a vision, a dream, and bringing it to life. For reference, I use the Bible Flavors and the Bible Sauces to help establish the foundations for everything I cook.

Resorter: What will you be creating for Bacon Fest?

Abel Rosas: Candied Rosemary Bacon. The inspiration came from a dinner that the team at Isotropic had in Washington D.C. The idea of something so simple was very exciting to me. I had just seen a show on the combination of sweet and savory, and this was my chance to bring it to life. I ran out and got a smoke gun, I loaded up on rosemary, I got thick cut bacon and went into the test kitchen until I perfected it. I tested it with the Isotropic team and even brought some over to Kelly (Wells, marketing and events manager for Wisconsin Valley Media Group) to test in the office. People are going to love it. I’m also going to be offering a 48-hour sous vide cooked Pork Belly Taco. Again, people are going to love it.

Resorter: What do you think you will enjoy most about Bacon Fest?

Abel Rosas: I’m looking forward to sharing my passion and love for what we’re doing every day. I’m excited to show people what we’re doing and to talk about where we’re going. Lake Geneva and Wisconsin have a lot to offer. We have so many amazing resources around us here. I want to help bring it all to life to a broader audience.

In addition to numerous specialty bacon dishes, Bacon Fest also includes more diverse food offerings plus live music.

Vendors include American Made BBQ-Pig Roast, Fiddlesticks On Wheels, Jammin’ Concessions, Lake Geneva Pie Company, Lefty’s Too, MM&E BBQ, Pig Tailz, Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza, Smilin’ Dawgs, Sweet Caroline MKE, Sweet Treats Candy & Sweets, The Baker House, Ultimate Confections and the pantry, which is also operating the cash bar at the event. Beer, wine and hard seltzer will be served.

Mid City Grill and Waterford Bee Company will also be at the event.

On May 14, Bacon Fest hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours May 15 are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The May 14 music schedule: Lake Geneva House of Music Varsity, noon to 1:30 p.m.; the Judson Brown Duo, 2 to 3 p.m.; Miles Over Mountains, 7 to 9 p.m.

On May 15, the Amazing Farm Boys perform from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Lara Bell Band from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.; and the MilBillies from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person.

Visit baconfestwi.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

