Chimney Swifts to converge on Geneva Lake Museum Sept. 8

Witness an amazing show of nature at Swift Night Out as thousands of acrobatic Chimney Swifts circle and swoop into Geneva Lake Museum’s tall chimney.

Swift Night Out is Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.

The awesome spectacle happens nearly every year in early September as the small birds gather in large groups to begin their fall migration to South America.

Last year, the so-called “flying cigars” seemed to take a wrong turn and few showed up on cue for the festival. The hope is that the birds will again appear for their amazing chimney-dive as they have done in years past.

Swift Night Out events begin at 5:30 p.m., with food for purchase from local food trucks.

At 6:30 p.m., the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center will present a special birding program featuring a bald eagle and other raptors. At dusk, guests will travel outside to see if the migrating Chimney Swifts will again gather by the thousands and begin to circle the museum’s chimney. The swifts will swoop, creating a vortex as they dive inside to roost.

Swift Night Out is a continent-wide effort to raise awareness about — and encourage interest in — Chimney Swifts and their declining population. The Lake Geneva event is an educational program presented by the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee and supported by the City of Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.

Event is free and open to all. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars to witness the migration with optimal enjoyment.