Christmas in Elkhorn includes tree lighting, parade

ELKHORN — The holiday festivities planned by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce are right around the corner.

A tree lighting, parade and community meal are scheduled for December.

Elkhorn’s Annual Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown square.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be at the ceremony.

Following the tree lighting, Mr. and Mrs. Claus can be joined for cookies at Matheson Memorial Library, 100 N. Wisconsin St.

The 38th annual Christmas Card Parade starts Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m.

The parade leads through downtown Elkhorn, again with Mr. and Mrs. Claus expected to participate as well as novelty acts, musicians, animals and more.

On Christmas Day, the Chamber hosts its annual Christmas Community Meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its office, 203 E. Walworth St.

For more information, call the Chamber at 262-723-5788.

