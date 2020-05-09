Church by car at Chapel On The Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF LINN — People who want to attend church services can do so by staying inside their vehicles.

Chapel On The Hill and The River Church are hosting drive-in worship service Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Chapel campus, N2440 Ara Glen Drive, town of Linn.

The churches are hosting services which guests can hear inside their vehicles by tuning to a designated FM radio station.

Parking attendants direct guests to a platform near the Chapel parking lot.

Participants must stay inside vehicles at all times and bring their own communion elements. Restrooms are not available.

Guests can access the bulletin at chapelonthehill.net to sing along with song lyrics and follow the order of the service.

The drive-in services are also streamed live via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChapelontheHillCommunity Church/.