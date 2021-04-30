Clinic offers something new for downtown Lake Geneva

There is a new health and wellness business in downtown Lake Geneva.

Located at 326 Center St., IVY Therapy and Hydration Bar is the region’s first intravenous therapy clinic.

No longer just a quick cure for a hangover, intravenous infusions allow larger quantities of nutrients to be delivered directly into the bloodstream by which the body can absorb 10 to 20 times more nutrients than when taken orally.

Therapies include vitamins, minerals, and amino acid blends to help reduce symptoms of ailments, improve energy, weight loss and wellness.

IVY Therapy was founded by father/daughter duo Kate Ketterhagen, PA-C, and Dr. Joe Danna, M.D. Both are seasoned emergency room clinicians with specific training for IV nutritional therapy.

“We are so excited to bring this innovative and exciting therapy to our hometown and help our community create a total wellness plan to achieve their goals, whether it be weight loss, hydration or energy improvement — you name it,” said Ketterhagen.

IVY Therapy and Hydration Bar is located in The Space, along with several other new wellness businesses.

The Space was developed as a destination for wellness of the mind, body and soul.