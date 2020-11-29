Closed but still open: Lake Geneva library's program schedule for December

Its doors may be locked to the general public, but the Lake Geneva Public Library is continuing its virtual programs for people of all ages through December.
On Nov. 28, the library ended its public access hours due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
But the library will continue to host and conduct preschool story times, a presentation by a paranormal investigator and other programs online.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 3, is Miss Sara's Preschool Story times. Intended for children ages 3 to 5, the 10:30 a.m. program will run each consecutive Thursday at the same time.
Miss Wendy's Stay-Home Storytime starts Friday, Dec. 4, at 9:30 a.m. The program runs at the same time each consecutive Friday.
Both story programs will be posted on the Lake Geneva Public Library Youth Services Facebook page.
Dustin Pari — a paranormal investigator and motivational speaker who appeared on the TV show "Ghost Hunters" — will be in a Zoom program Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.
In the program, Pari will discuss the lessons in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Adult Book Club meets at noon via Zoom.
Participants should bring their favorite book to discuss and help create a 2021 reading list. Guests will also meet Roberta Killian, who will help run the club.
To participate in the Zoom events, register by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Located at 918 W. Main St., the Lake Geneva Public Library also still provides curbside pickup service.
This is how the library recommends patrons continue to check out materials.
Visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/library-reopening-phases for curbside hours and more information on the service.
Watch now: Geneva Lake Museum’s 2020 parade of trees
Baker House tree
American Legion Auxiliary tree
Topsy Turvy Brewery tree
Geneva Lake Women's Association tree
Antique Unique Vintage Shop tree
Community State Bank tree
Fontana Home tree
The Geneva Inn tree
Yerkes Future Foundation tree
Lilypots tree
Brick and Mortar tree
Lake Geneva Rotary International tree
Simple Bakery and Market tree
Lake Geneva Balloon Co. tree
@Home tree
City of Lake Geneva Fire Department tree
Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva tree
Geneva Lake Women's Association tree
Lake Geneva Country Meats tree
Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly tree
The Bottle Shop tree
Associated Bank tree
Pool Blu tree
Walworth County Visitors Bureau tree
Daughters of the American Revolution tree
Lake Geneva Avian Committee
Barbara Schuld Adams Interior Concept Design tree
Thrift-In tree
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!