Closed but still open: Lake Geneva library's program schedule for December

Its doors may be locked to the general public, but the Lake Geneva Public Library is continuing its virtual programs for people of all ages through December.

On Nov. 28, the library ended its public access hours due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. 

But the library will continue to host and conduct preschool story times, a presentation by a paranormal investigator and other programs online. 

Starting Thursday, Dec. 3, is Miss Sara's Preschool Story times. Intended for children ages 3 to 5, the 10:30 a.m. program will run each consecutive Thursday at the same time.

Miss Wendy's Stay-Home Storytime starts Friday, Dec. 4, at 9:30 a.m. The program runs at the same time each consecutive Friday. 

Both story programs will be posted on the Lake Geneva Public Library Youth Services Facebook page. 

Dustin Pari — a paranormal investigator and motivational speaker who appeared on the TV show "Ghost Hunters" — will be in a Zoom program Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.

In the program, Pari will discuss the lessons in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Adult Book Club meets at noon via Zoom.

Participants should bring their favorite book to discuss and help create a 2021 reading list. Guests will also meet Roberta Killian, who will help run the club. 

To participate in the Zoom events, register by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us

Located at 918 W. Main St., the Lake Geneva Public Library also still provides curbside pickup service. 

This is how the library recommends patrons continue to check out materials. 

Visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/library-reopening-phases for curbside hours and more information on the service. 

