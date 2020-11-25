College faculty gears up for 'Yardbird' tribute

WHITEWATER — A Grammy-winning jazz innovator is the subject of a tribute that rounds out the UW-Whitewater Music Mosaics series.
The live music series went virtual this year, allowing viewers to purchase tickets to see concerts online.
On Dec. 1, the UW-Whitewater Faculty Jazz Ensemble offer a tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker, the legendary saxophonist credited as one of the inventors of bebop jazz.
The ensemble includes Michael Hackett, trumpet; Robert Hodson, piano; Brad Townsend, bass; Devin Drobka, drummer; and special guest Sharel Cassity, alto saxophone.
Hackett, UW-Whitewater’s jazz expert, said bebop featured greater harmonic and rhythmic complexity than other styles of jazz before it.
“Bebop focuses on the improvisatory elements of jazz and turns up the heat,” said Hackett.
With more dissonant notes and jarring syncopations, bebop helped to elevate jazz into the realm of “art music,” he said. Its creators were Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. The two musicians changed the language and harmony of jazz, according to Hackett.
“Parker in particular was a revolutionary figure in jazz around the globe, changing the way virtually everyone approached improvisation and setting an almost impossibly high bar for technical excellence for jazz saxophonists,” he said. “Nearly every jazz musician — saxophonists, especially — revere him for the originality, creativity, and passion that he brought to his music.”
Were he still alive, Parker would have turned 100 this year.
The lineup for the Dec. 1 tribute includes five pieces: “All The Things You Are,” by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II; “Laura” by David Raskin and Johnny Mercer; and Parker’s own “Moose The Mooche,” “Ko-Ko” and “Relaxin’ At Camarillo.”
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting tickets.uww.edu.
Single viewer tickets are $13, family viewing tickets $26.
Ticket holders will be sent a link to the performance via email Dec. 1, which can be viewed until Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!