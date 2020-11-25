College faculty gears up for 'Yardbird' tribute

WHITEWATER — A Grammy-winning jazz innovator is the subject of a tribute that rounds out the UW-Whitewater Music Mosaics series.

The live music series went virtual this year, allowing viewers to purchase tickets to see concerts online.

On Dec. 1, the UW-Whitewater Faculty Jazz Ensemble offer a tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker, the legendary saxophonist credited as one of the inventors of bebop jazz.

The ensemble includes Michael Hackett, trumpet; Robert Hodson, piano; Brad Townsend, bass; Devin Drobka, drummer; and special guest Sharel Cassity, alto saxophone.

Hackett, UW-Whitewater’s jazz expert, said bebop featured greater harmonic and rhythmic complexity than other styles of jazz before it.

“Bebop focuses on the improvisatory elements of jazz and turns up the heat,” said Hackett.

With more dissonant notes and jarring syncopations, bebop helped to elevate jazz into the realm of “art music,” he said. Its creators were Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. The two musicians changed the language and harmony of jazz, according to Hackett.