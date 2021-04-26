College students bring 'Carnage' to the stage in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre/Dance closes its season with a production of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage.”
Ten years ago, the play was adapted into a film called “Carnage,” which starred Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster, Cristoph Waltz and John C. Reilly.
Translated by Christopher Hampton, UW-Whitewater’s “God of Carnage” will be a virtual production, posted for rent between April 27 and May 2.
Lake Geneva’s Mary Sportiello is props master on the production.
In “God of Carnage,” a playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter.
At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.
“In this sort of play a character’s power and charisma will derive from how skillfully they wield the instruments of etiquette and rules of rapport,” said the director, Bruce Cohen. “These anti-heroes use grand gestures for swords, whispers for daggers and, well, sometimes daggers for daggers. But, what if your take these tools away? Well, then you have a comedy of manners, without the manners.”
The cast includes Michael Garcia as Alan Raleigh; Erica Wright as Veronica Novak; Erin McKee as Annette Raleigh; and Paul Borden as Michael Novak.
The creative team also includes Stage Manager Moira Kowalski; Assistant Stage Manager Abigail Brandt; Technical Director Conrad-Proulx; Scenic Designer Eric Appleton; Costume Designer Lydia Oestreich; Costume Shop Manager Tracey Lyons; Hair and Make Up Designer Natalie Meikle; Lighting Designer Harry Heinrich; and mentors Marshall Anderson (Costume Design), Eric Appleton (Lighting Design) and Ruth Conrad-Proulx (Stage Management).
Rental prices for “God of Carnage” are $12 for a single viewer ticket and $24 for a family viewing ticket. Purchase online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44979.