College students bring 'Carnage' to the stage in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre/Dance closes its season with a production of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage.”

Ten years ago, the play was adapted into a film called “Carnage,” which starred Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster, Cristoph Waltz and John C. Reilly.

Translated by Christopher Hampton, UW-Whitewater’s “God of Carnage” will be a virtual production, posted for rent between April 27 and May 2.

Lake Geneva’s Mary Sportiello is props master on the production.

In “God of Carnage,” a playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter.

At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.