Come fly with me: Sky Circus On Ice returns to Delavan

How many, on average, attend Sky Circus?

Typically, we will host over 10,000 attendees over the duration of the festival.

Aside from the kite-flying and snow and ice sculpting, what else is going on at Sky Circus On Ice this year?

Other activities include a giant snow slide known as “Blizzard Run," ice skating, indoor kite flying demonstrations by Connor Doran from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent," snow carving classes, kite flying lessons, kite making workshops for kids and adults, sponsor exhibits and general winter family fun with cozy bonfires and great food and beverages.

This year’s theme is Sea Creatures, so the ice and snow carvers will be bringing the theme to life with all of their amazing sculptures. Gift of Wings will also incorporate a new 100-foot manta ray kite into the mix of large-scale kites, so that will be spectacular. We are also introducing a new aerial kite photography exhibit by world renown photographer Craig Wilson as well as a larger indoor concession/warming area with great windows for viewing the action from inside the resort.

What do you enjoy most about this event?