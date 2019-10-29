DELAVAN — If someone at Nino Cruzillini’s Nov. 8 show can pick up a $100 bill from the stage, they can keep it.
The challenge lies in being able to pick up the bill, something Cruzillini, of Lake Geneva, ensures may startle whoever tries to do so.
His show is at 8 p.m. at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.
Dubbed the “world’s fastest hypnotist,” Cruzillini performs a comedy magic act promising laughs as well as revealing how one can unleash hidden mind power to be happier, stress-free and overcome any obstacles.
It is a method Cruzillini used to deal with his own health problems.
“It’s a safe, natural state of mind we enter daily that I used to heal my brain tumor,” he said.
On stage, Cruzillini does not hypnotize people to take advantage of them.
Instead, he prefers to show how people can laugh at life and have a positive, self-rewarding experience.
The Nov. 8 show is $30 for dinner and to watch Cruzillini perform, or $20 just to see the show.
For more information, call 262-728-2420 or visit the End Zone Facebook page.
For more about Cruzillini, visit ninothemagician.com.