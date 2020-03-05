Comedy show March 8 at End Zone

DELAVAN — It may just be a live microphone in a small spotlight, but when Kris Shaw steps up to it, the experience is unlike anything most expect in stand-up comedy.

Guests can witness it firsthand Sunday, March 8, at the End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.

A storyteller with quick bursts of wit and carefully crafted silences, Shaw keeps the audience engaged through everyday observations and tough topics alike.

His slightly askew but lovable style disarms and charms from the first set-up to the final punch line.

Shaw is a fan favorite who tours comedy clubs, colleges and events all across the United States and Canada.

He has entertained troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Japan, Korea, Bahrain, Dubai, Kyrgestan and Africa.

Shaw also appears in national television commercials and had a recurring extra role on the CBS drama “Close To Home.”

On March 8, guests can enjoy a steak dinner with the show.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Cost is $20 for dinner and a show, $10 for just the show.