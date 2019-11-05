To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line. We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Free winter craft program at 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Program intended for adults. Registration required. Call 262-275-5107.
Thursday, Nov. 7
The 2019 film “A Dog’s Journey” will be presented by the Silver Screen Movie Club. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 224 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Movie starts at 9:30 a.m. Free admission with card available. For details, visit silverscreenmovieclub.com.
Side By Side fundraiser, with seating at 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. at Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $12 or $6 for ages 10 and younger. Carryout available. See event Facebook page for details.
“The Addams Family,” Badger High School’s fall musical, starts at 7 p.m. at the school, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
Free program on Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat at 7 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Volunteer Andy Carlson to lead discussion.
Friday, Nov. 8
“The Addams Family,” Badger High School’s fall musical, starts at 7 p.m. at the school, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Holiday Affair Craft Show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Admission of $3 allows access into all seven show locations. Proceeds help Walworth County Fair’s Barnyard Adventure Agricultural Education area. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more information.
Coffee & Connect from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. Event intended for women to connect through coffee and conversation.
Terry Savage book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Two performances of “The Addams Family,” Badger High School’s fall musical, at 1:30 and 7 p.m. at the school, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
Spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. at Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie St., Williams Bay. Fundraiser for Williams Bay Scouts Troop 237. Dinners $12 for ages 10 and up, $8 for ages 4 to 9, free ages 3 and younger. To-go orders available.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Surviving the Holidays, a free seminar on coping with the end of a marriage by DivorceCare, is from 3 to 5 p.m. at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. Register at calvarycommunity.net/engage.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
“The Lion King” will be shown at family movie night, starting at 6 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Children can wear pajamas, families can bring blankets and pillows to watch the movie. Parents and caregivers must accompany children. Call 262-249-5299 or visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “The Dining Room” at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Free event, but $10 donation requested. Proceeds go to Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
Friday, Nov. 15
Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “The Dining Room” at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Free event, but $10 donation requested. Proceeds go to Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
Saturday, Nov. 16
GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Community College, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. Learn how to deal with changes caused by a loved one’s death over the holidays. Visit calvarycommunity.net/engage to sign up and for more information.
Kids ages 4 to 11 can drum with music teacher Ryan Meisel from 11 a.m. to noon at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Meisel will present a variety of percussion instruments and lead interactive music-making sessions. Call 262-249-5299 or visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for more information.
Marz Timms, of the Netflix show “Easy,” brings his stand-up comedy to town at 8:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $10. Visit geneva4.com/events for details.