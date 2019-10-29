To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line. We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Community Halloween night from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Games, haunted house, movie, trick-or-treating. Open to ages 2 to 12, with parent.
Lake Geneva Film Club hosts a screening of “Phantom of the Opera” at 7 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. The 1925 silent film will feature live organ accompaniment by Jay Warren. Visit lakegenevafilmclub.com for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Village and town of Bloomfield’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Fontana’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Genoa City’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Walworth’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
Village of Williams Bay’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
City of Delavan’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
City of Elkhorn’s trick-or-treat hours: 5 to 7 p.m.
Kids Halloween Bash from 4 to 7 p.m. at Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St., Lake Geneva. Games, prizes, snacks and more. Visit event’s Facebook page for more information.
Trike or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Ride, walk or roll from Avant to the Lake Geneva Fire Station on Marshall Street, then to visit Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, Clear Water Outdoors and Frank’s. Visit Facebook page for more details.
City and town of Burlington’s trick-or-treat hours: 6 to 8 p.m.
Goblin Walk begins at 6 p.m. from the Delavan Post Office to the American Legion, 111 S. Second St., Delavan. Spook House runs at the Legion from 6:30 to about 8:30 p.m.
Walk of Terror from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at 2108 Church St., East Troy. Kid-friendly night at the haunted house. Tickets $15 each. Proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Bingo from 7 to 10 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1230 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Friday, Nov. 1
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Magical Musings at Maxwell Mansion begins at 8 p.m. at the mansion, 421 Baker St. Featuring a Triwizard Tournament and more. Visit Facebook event page for details.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Magical Musings of Lake Geneva is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Performers, scavenger hunt, costume contest, giveaways, games, food and more. Call 262-812-4099 or visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Halloweenfest is from 7 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St., Lake Geneva. Adult costume contest with various prizes, cocktails, scary movie marathon and more. Costume contest starts at 8:30 p.m. Cover charge: $10. Visit event’s Facebook page for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 123 E. Washington St., Delavan. Carryouts start at 4 p.m. Advance tickets: $10 adults, $4 children ages 5 to 12. Tickets at the door: $11 adults, $5 children ages 5 to 12.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Free winter craft program at 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Program intended for adults. Registration required. Call 262-275-5107.
Thursday, Nov. 7
The 2019 film “A Dog’s Journey” will be presented by the Silver Screen Movie Club. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 224 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Movie starts at 9:30 a.m. Free admission with card available. For details, visit silverscreenmovieclub.com.
Free program on Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat at 7 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Volunteer Andy Carlson to lead discussion.