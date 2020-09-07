Contest, special guests part of Scarecrow Fest in Delavan

Event organizers are encouraging people to create their own scarecrows for the occasion.

Scarecrows will line downtown Delavan throughout September.

During Scarecrow Fest, visitors and residents will have the opportunity to vote on their favorites. Prizes will go to the ones with the most votes

Scarecrow kits may be purchased for $15 each.

Fee includes entry into the competition, plus the frame, straw, stockings and other parts for the scarecrow. Those who make a scarecrow using their own supplies can enter them for a $5 fee.

Kits and entry forms may be picked up at the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 52 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; or the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, 2375 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Completed scarecrows must be hung by Sept. 14.

For more information, go to VisitDelavan.com or call 262-728-6000.