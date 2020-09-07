Contest, special guests part of Scarecrow Fest

DELAVAN — Free family fun is on the schedule for the 20th annual Scarecrow Fest.
Located in historic downtown Delavan, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, with harvest-themed activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alice In Dairyland Julia Nunes is expected to give the opening remarks at the start of Scarecrow Fest.
Other event activities include children’s take-home crafts, free pumpkins, a classic car show and sidewalk sales.
There will also be food trucks and live music by Johnny B and Sawdust Symphony.
Guest can take tours of the downtown WallDog Murals during the event.
Tours can be self-guided, or people can participate in guided tours with Delavan Mayor Ryan Schroeder. Guided tours are at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 pm.
Children at Scarecrow Fest can take home a free pumpkin courtesy of the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Families can also purchase DIY scarecrow kits.
One activity that ties in closely to the namesake of the event is the Delavan Scarecrow Walk.
Meet scarecrows designed by area businesses, organizations and community members.
Event organizers are encouraging people to create their own scarecrows for the occasion.
Scarecrows will line downtown Delavan throughout September.
During Scarecrow Fest, visitors and residents will have the opportunity to vote on their favorites. Prizes will go to the ones with the most votes
Scarecrow kits may be purchased for $15 each.
Fee includes entry into the competition, plus the frame, straw, stockings and other parts for the scarecrow. Those who make a scarecrow using their own supplies can enter them for a $5 fee.
Kits and entry forms may be picked up at the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 52 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; or the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, 2375 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Completed scarecrows must be hung by Sept. 14.
For more information, go to VisitDelavan.com or call 262-728-6000.
