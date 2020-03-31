Coronavirus cancels UW-W shows

WHITEWATER — It looks like several spring performances at the UW-Whitewater Greenhill Center of the Arts are now cancelled.

Following Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency due to the coronavirus, UW-Whitewater suspended campus events through April 17.

UW-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication cancelled several performances.

In a statement, the College of Arts and Communication asked for the public’s patience as it navigates a “very fluid situation.”

“The box office is experiencing an influx of phone calls and emails and is trying to respond to patrons in a timely manner,’ the college stated. “We ask for your patience as we work to manage this situation; we will continue to communicate as we know more.”

Ticket holders have options to exchange tickets for another event or have credit toward future purchases. Exchanges and credit processing starts March 30.

Cancelled are performances by Miss Lulu Bett, DanceScapes’20, the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, Cosmographie, and Music Mosaics Woodwinds and Friends: Woodwind Trio and Music Mosaics: Prelude to Summer.