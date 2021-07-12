Country Thunder 2021 rolling in to Twin Lakes this week

TWIN LAKES — It’s back!

Country Thunder, the four-day country music festival known for drawing hundreds of thousands to the Twin Lakes area, returns after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 20 country music acts are scheduled to play Country Thunder 2021, which is Thursday through Sunday, July 15 to 18.

Headlining are Dustin Lynch, Eric Church, Kane Brown and Blake Shelton.

Also slated to perform are Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Jenny Tolman, Chicks With Hits, Meghan Patrick and more.

Festival activities are at Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Along with the concerts, there will be camping, a food court, fair-style food, the “Electric Thunder” DJ party and more activities.

One-day admission tickets online can cost over $126, with four-day admission tickets over $234.

However, discount tickets are available at some Menards stores, such as the one in Burlington.

At participating Menards locations, one-day tickets are $70 and four-day for $180.