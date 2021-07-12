Country Thunder 2021 rolling in to Twin Lakes this week

TWIN LAKES — It’s back!
Country Thunder, the four-day country music festival known for drawing hundreds of thousands to the Twin Lakes area, returns after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 20 country music acts are scheduled to play Country Thunder 2021, which is Thursday through Sunday, July 15 to 18.
Headlining are Dustin Lynch, Eric Church, Kane Brown and Blake Shelton.
Also slated to perform are Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Jenny Tolman, Chicks With Hits, Meghan Patrick and more.
Festival activities are at Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.
Along with the concerts, there will be camping, a food court, fair-style food, the “Electric Thunder” DJ party and more activities.
One-day admission tickets online can cost over $126, with four-day admission tickets over $234.
However, discount tickets are available at some Menards stores, such as the one in Burlington.
At participating Menards locations, one-day tickets are $70 and four-day for $180.
Following are the acts playing the Mainstage of Country Thunder.
Note: Schedule dates and times are subject to change.
Thursday, July 15
3:30 p.m. — Nolan Sotillo
5 p.m. — Jenny Tolman
6:30 p.m. — Sykamore
8 p.m. — Clay Walker
10 p.m. — Dustin Lynch
Friday, July 16
2 p.m. — Meghan Patrick
3:30 p.m. — Seaforth
5 p.m. — Parmalee
6:30 p.m. — Tanya Tucker
8 p.m. — Hardy
10 p.m. — Eric Church
Saturday, July 17
2 p.m. — Ashland Craft
3:30 p.m. — Kameron Marlowe
5 p.m. — Chicks With Hits, featuring Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss and Pam Tillis
6:30 p.m. — Ernest
8 p.m. — Chris Lane
10 p.m. — Kane Brown
Sunday, July 18
2:30 p.m. — to be announced
4 p.m. — Neal McCoy
5:30 p.m. — Parker McCollum
7 p.m. — Russell Dickerson
9 p.m. — Blake Shelton
For more information, visit countrythunder.com.