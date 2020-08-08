Cozy & celestial: Meteor shower party Aug. 12

TOWN OF LYONS — Catch falling stars at the Perseid Meteor Shower Party Wednesday, Aug. 12, at White River County Park.

Join GLAS Education from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. for the free event.

View celestial objects through portable telescopes by a cozy bonfire and participate in astronomy-themed activities.

Every year in August, debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle plunges into Earth’s atmosphere, causing the beautiful display of meteors — or “falling stars” — otherwise known as the Perseid Meteor Shower.

The park is at 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, in the town of Lyons.

If the skies are cloudy, the event will be moved to the evening of Thursday, Aug. 13.

Since meteors are usually best viewed while lying down, guests may wish to bring blankets and chairs.

ASL interpretation will be available.

In light of the COVID-19 situation, all staff and volunteers will be equipped with proper transparent masks/face shields, and sanitation/social distancing procedures will be practiced to ensure safety.

Masks are recommended for attendees.