Craft beer, boot-scootin' & more on tap for Honky Tonk Festival in Downtown Lake Geneva

Get dressed in your favorite southwestern duds, grab your partner, and mosey on down to your favorite shops and watering holes around Downtown Lake Geneva.

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) recently announced a new event — the Lake Geneva Honky-Tonk Festival and Craft Beer Fest.

The event is scheduled Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16 through 18, Seminary Park, 521 Baker St., Lake Geneva.

Honky Tonk Festival will feature live music and entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities and all-inclusive craft beer sampling on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets for the much-anticipated Honky Tonk Festival are available on the BID website.

The evening of Sept. 16 kicks off the Honky Tonk Festival with a Ho-Down Around Town. Southwestern garb and street busker entertainment, as well as other scheduled live entertainment at local establishments, promise to liven up Downtown Lake Geneva.

Live music throughout downtown will be Sept. 16, 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be live music downtown Sept. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Seminary Park is the place to be on Sept. 17 for the Main Event.

The Main Event includes the 2022 Craft Beer Fest, exceptional craft beer tastings, food vendors, and live entertainment, including The Bono Bros. Band, formerly known as the Freddy Jones Band. Enjoy the band’s hits like “Two Dollars More” and “Pride and Joy” while sipping some of the region’s finest craft beers.

The Main Event is Sept. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The celebrations conclude on Sunday with a Family Fun Day in the Park. Seminary Park will host a day of classic fun. There will be live music, line dancing, beer, and food vendors, as well as a wide variety of fun kid-friendly activities. The featured musical act will be Hillbilly Rockstarz, a Midwestern country rock band.

Sept. 18 activities are from 1 to 5 p.m.

BID was established in 1991 as a private-public partnership to maintain and improve the downtown area’s appeal. The BID is a City of Lake Geneva committee comprised of property owners, business owners, managers, and City officials.

The BID’s overarching mission is to maintain Lake Geneva’s character, host memorable experiences for visitors and residents, and foster a safe and enjoyable environment.

Tickets are required for the Sept. 17 Main Event and the Sept. 18 activities. Tickets are $55 each. Price includes unlimited craft beer tasting and access to live music.

Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page or go to streetsoflakegeneva.com to purchase tickets and for event updates.