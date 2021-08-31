Crafts, live music & more at Delavan's Scarecrow Fest

DELAVAN — Downtown Delavan will usher in the fall season with the 21st Annual Delavan Scarecrow Fest Saturday, Sept. 18.
The free festival is a community-wide, family-oriented event featuring decorative scarecrows, family activities, live entertainment, craft and vendor fairs, and more.
Scarecrow Fest starts at 10 a.m.
Event activities are set to include children’s crafts, free pumpkins courtesy of the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Gee Funny Farm Petting Zoo at the Aram Public Library, and photo opportunities throughout the downtown.
Shop the craft and vendor fair featuring over 30 local makers, crafters, artisans, and small businesses. Snack your way through the festival at delicious food trucks and enjoy live music performances from The Sonic Boomers Band.
Guests may also embark on self-guided tours of the downtown WallDog Murals or partake in guided Mural Tours sponsored by the Delavan Historical Society.
Be sure to stroll the Brick Street and meet the amazing cast of scarecrows designed by community members, businesses and organizations.
Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the top three scarecrows straight from their smart device or via paper ballot. Prizes will be awarded to the artists who receive the most votes.
Returning this year, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a DIY Scarecrow Kit and create their straw-based buddy at the event or take their Kit to-go. Pre-orders for DIY Kits will once again be offered via Visit Delavan. Those wishing to build their Scarecrow on-site may do so at the designated Scarecrow Building Area at the event.
With free admission, free parking, delicious food, incredible entertainment, and exciting events, the Scarecrow Fest is guaranteed to provide an afternoon of good old-fashioned family fun.
For more information on Scarecrow Fest and other upcoming events, go to VisitDelavan.com or call (262) 728-6000.
For information on vendor registration, performing at Scarecrow Fest, or logistics, contact Katie Chapman of Delavan Connect Communities at (262) 749-1073 or delavanconnectcommunities@gmail.com.