Crafts, live music & more at Delavan's Scarecrow Fest

DELAVAN — Downtown Delavan will usher in the fall season with the 21st Annual Delavan Scarecrow Fest Saturday, Sept. 18.

The free festival is a community-wide, family-oriented event featuring decorative scarecrows, family activities, live entertainment, craft and vendor fairs, and more.

Scarecrow Fest starts at 10 a.m.

Event activities are set to include children’s crafts, free pumpkins courtesy of the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Gee Funny Farm Petting Zoo at the Aram Public Library, and photo opportunities throughout the downtown.

Shop the craft and vendor fair featuring over 30 local makers, crafters, artisans, and small businesses. Snack your way through the festival at delicious food trucks and enjoy live music performances from The Sonic Boomers Band.

Guests may also embark on self-guided tours of the downtown WallDog Murals or partake in guided Mural Tours sponsored by the Delavan Historical Society.

Be sure to stroll the Brick Street and meet the amazing cast of scarecrows designed by community members, businesses and organizations.