'Creative outlets foster vibrant communities:' Williams Bay's art fest this weekend

The opening ceremony is July 24 at 10 a.m., with an introduction by Ray Ring, of the Williams Bay Lions Club.

There will be renditions of “America the Beautiful” and the National Anthem by Anthony Ashley — a basso profundo, or singer with an exceptionally low bass voice.

Scholarship recipients and winners of a recent bookmark contest will also be recognized at the opening ceremony.

How Fest helps students

From artist booth fees, the Fine Art & Craft Fest is able to provide $3,000 in college scholarships to Williams Bay students who have demonstrated talent in visual arts.

This year’s winners are Nettie Dellheim, Kylie Monroe and Malia Bronson.

To compete for the scholarships, students must present an art portfolio of their work and write a short personal statement.

“Art paves the way for inspiration, new ideas, creativity and individuality,” said Bronson, who is planning to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in architecture and interior design.

Dellheim, who will attend UW-Madison, said creating art helps her feel open and mentally engaged. “I create art to center myself, to create myself and to better myself.