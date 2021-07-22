'Creative outlets foster vibrant communities:' Williams Bay's art fest this weekend

WILLIAMS BAY — This Saturday and Sunday, Edgewater Park becomes a center for fine local art.
The 45th annual Fine Art & Craft Fest returns July 24 and 25, with 30 artists from Wisconsin and Illinois expected to have their works on display in the park.
Fest hours are July 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and July 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public and parking is free.
Participating artists work in various mediums, including acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings; metal and wood sculpture; stained glass; photography; hand-crafted jewelry and leatherworks; fiber art; and mixed media.
Organized by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, the event is believed to be the longest running art show in Walworth County.
“Creative outlets foster vibrant communities,” said alliance president Sandra Johnson, “and Williams Bay — with its abundance of natural beauty — provides the perfect aesthetical setting.”
Participating artists also have the opportunity to receive cash awards of $1,500 for Best of Show in Fine Art and Fine Craft and for Audience Choice.
Best of Show awards are determined by a panel of expert judges, while the unique Audience Choice award is chosen by ballots submitted by festival attendees.
The opening ceremony is July 24 at 10 a.m., with an introduction by Ray Ring, of the Williams Bay Lions Club.
There will be renditions of “America the Beautiful” and the National Anthem by Anthony Ashley — a basso profundo, or singer with an exceptionally low bass voice.
Scholarship recipients and winners of a recent bookmark contest will also be recognized at the opening ceremony.
How Fest helps students
From artist booth fees, the Fine Art & Craft Fest is able to provide $3,000 in college scholarships to Williams Bay students who have demonstrated talent in visual arts.
This year’s winners are Nettie Dellheim, Kylie Monroe and Malia Bronson.
To compete for the scholarships, students must present an art portfolio of their work and write a short personal statement.
“Art paves the way for inspiration, new ideas, creativity and individuality,” said Bronson, who is planning to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in architecture and interior design.
Dellheim, who will attend UW-Madison, said creating art helps her feel open and mentally engaged. “I create art to center myself, to create myself and to better myself.
“Today, it is especially important for everyone to express themselves,” said Monroe, who is attending UW-Whitewater. “I believe that art can bring people together.”
This year, the Fine Art & Craft Fest teamed up with Barret Memorial Library and Williams Bay Elementary School to create unique bookmarks with the theme “Play in the Bay!”
Winners received a coupon for a free ice-cream cone courtesy of the Frosty Moose in Williams Bay.
The winning Play in the Bay! bookmarks are free and available in the library.
Fest activities
More musical performances are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days of the event.
Playing July 24 is the New South Rampart Street Dixieland Band, led by longtime Williams Bay band teacher John Knurr.
On July 25, local rockabilly artists Bill Liggett and Larry Sell play the festival.
Williams Bay artist Bill Bishop will be on-hand throughout the weekend creating live an original work of art.
Bishop will complete two paintings during the Fest while chatting with guests. His completed works will be on display and sold at silent auction.
From 10 a.m. to noon on both event days, artist Deidre Thies will share her methods of creating original tie dyes in the Fine Art & Craft Fest’s Kids Art Tent.
Children can bring a pre-washed, 100% cotton item to learn how to tie dye. Dye materials will be provided at no cost.
About the organizers
At the center of the Fest is a small and dedicated committee of local volunteers.
“Volunteers are the heart of every non-profit community program; their gifts of their time, energy and creativity are what makes programs like the Williams Bay Fine Art fest possible,” said Johnson, whose background is in classical music.
The fest is chaired by Marijo Petullo, a native of Iowa and summer resident of Williams Bay. Petullo is also active in the Williams Bay Enhancement Committee.
Volunteer Rita Pilarski retired to her family home in the Bay in 2014. “Volunteering is important to me and combining that with a love of art was a perfect match,” she said.
Michele Melzer, a relative newcomer to the Bay, joined the Fine Art & Craft Fest Committee to connect with the community. Her son, Ethan Melzer — a graduate from Carrol College in Theatre Arts and Graphic Design — is helping the committee through social media and marketing.
Jackie Winslow is participating in this year’s Fest as an artist and as a volunteer. Jackie and her husband, Tony, own an art studio in Sharon.
Two Williams Bay art teachers — Matthew Dunlap, of the high school; and Holly Mulhall, of the elementary school — assisted the committee in scholarships, the bookmark project and the student art sale.