Culver's founder visits East Troy's Camp Timber-lee

Craig Culver with Tom Mathisen

Craig Culver, founder of Culver’s Restaurant, with Tom Mathisen, of Timber-lee.

EAST TROY — The founder of Culver’s Restaurant recently mentored the staff at Timber-lee.

As a successful entrepreneur, Craig Culver explained that passion is the key to unlocking it all.

His journey in the hospitality industry started with his family opening up an A&W restaurant. There, Culver discovered his love and passion for people.

His family’s A&W restaurant became the ﬁrst location for Culver’s, the famous food chain known by Midwesterners.

At Camp Timber-lee, staff also have a passion to serve the community. Through education, activities, worship and reﬂection, the camp exists to serve all who come in ﬁnding the joy of Christ.

For more information, visit www.timber-lee.com.

