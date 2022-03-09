DanceScapes '22 performances begin March 12 at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the annual dance concert DanceScapes ‘22.

Performances will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13, at 2 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, March 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre. A fundraising raffle will be March 13, at 1 p.m., held in conjunction with that day’s performance.

Barnett is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

An annual audience favorite, the concert features works from UW-Whitewater faculty members, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teresa Krogmann, and for the very first time, a piece choreographed and performed by all alums.

“I am so excited to have DanceScapes ‘22 return to live audiences,” said Barbara Grubel, professor of dance and artistic director of DanceScapes ‘22. “There’s something so organic about the relationships built between the audience and the dancers while they’re performing onstage. The energy is palpable in the room.”

This year’s concert has some exciting additions with the return of guest choreographer Li Chiao Ping, our student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teressa Krogmann, and for the first time, the addition of a piece choreographed by former UW-Whitewater student Elizabeth Szymczak, performed by all alumni.

“It was the perfect time to come back to UW-Whitewater and work in the studio,” Szymczak said. “As an alumna, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to once again work with Barb, she is truly an asset to the entire institution. Working with other alums on this piece has been an engaging and collaborative experience.”

This year’s piece is an adaptation of the piece from DanceScapes ‘21, which was a dance for camera work in a virtual concert. Chiao Ping worked with UW-Whitewater students to transform her dance for camera work into one for the stage.

For the March 13 raffle, there will be various gift certificates, products and more. People do not have to attend to participate in the raffle, from which proceeds will go to send UW-Whitewater students to the American College Dance Association Conference each year.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for those over age 65, and $10 for those under age 18. Purchase tickets at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.