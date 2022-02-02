Dave Matthews, Rage Against the Machine expected to play Alpine Valley this summer

EAST TROY — Looks like some of the biggest concerts to hit Walworth County since the coronavirus pandemic are happening this summer at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.

The Dave Matthews Band, Rage Against the Machine and the Knotfest Roadshow are all scheduled at the outdoor music venue, according to Live Nation, the company which owns Alpine Valley.

Due to the pandemic, Alpine has not hosted many live music events. However, this summer, concert goers should expect to follow a health policy set by Live Nation.

"In the best interest of fans and staff, the event organizer will continue to monitor local COVID-19 trends and meet or exceed protocols mandated by local governments," states Live Nation's website.

Concertgoers should expect to wear masks, give proof of vaccination status or possibly show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend shows.

Two artists on the Alpine summer schedule are noted for their past performances at the venue.

Two years ago, Rage Against The Machine first announced it would play Alpine as part of its 40-date reunion tour. The tour was delayed due to the pandemic.

If it continues as planned, this will mark the first time Rage performs at Alpine since 2011.

Featuring special guests Run The Jewels, the Alpine show is set for Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $69. There is a four-ticket limit for the event.

The Dave Matthews Band is slated to return for its first performances at Alpine in three years. The group will play Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. Concerts both days start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. There will be a four-ticket limit for all general admission pit and reserved seats, and a 10-ticket limit for lawn seats.

Kicking off the summer's live music at Alpine Valley is the Knotfest Roadshow on Saturday, June 4.

At this stop on the traveling festival tour, Slipknot, Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 are expected to perform.

Show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. There is an eight-ticket limit for the event.

Alpine Valley is located at 2699 County Road D, East Troy.

For more information, visit livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley."