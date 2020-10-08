Dean Z, others on bill for Belfry Christmas shows

DELAVAN — Belfry Music Theater has three Christmas shows lined up for December.

Dean Z, Chicago Rewired and the Four C Notes are all scheduled to perform holiday rock music at the venue, which is located at 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Tickets are on sale now for the Christmas concerts. Prices vary from $52 to $74 for seats, which are limited and “socially distant,” according to the theater.

Kicking off the seasonal concerts is Dean Z, a Las Vegas headliner who is expected to play soul, rockabilly, rock and roll, pop and rhythm and blues.

Dean Z is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5.

A Chicago Christmas is slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12.

Performing is Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute act which plans to bring all of the group’s Christmas hits to the stage.

Then it’s Seasons Greetings with the Four C Notes.

Singing hits by Frankie Valli plus a selection of Christmas rock classics, the Four C Notes perform Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19.

Most shows in the Christmas concert series begin at 7 p.m.