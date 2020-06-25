Delavan couple still sharing stage after 35 years

Steve’s favorite play to perform with his wife is “The Gin Game.” He said it is a fascinating mixture of humor and tragedy, even though it is just two people talking.

In the play, two nursing home residents discover they both like playing gin rummy, and they both hate the nursing home.

The Hays performed “The Gin Game” for the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild in Lake Geneva, and the Off The Square Players in East Troy.

They have also collaborated on Steve’s own plays, including one he wrote about a real-life story involving a tugboat that could not dump its barges filled with garbage off the East Coast.

Joan said it takes a lot to commit to any type of community theater production.

“It’s two months of your life,” she said. “You just have to know that you’re going to give that up.”

But she enjoys looking at the world through the perspective of a character, which is unique to explore and try to make real.

“When you’re really into a character, I mean, you are just right in the now, in the moment,” said Steve.