Delavan, Darien libraries receive grants

Two area libraries recently received grants to improve services.

Delavan’s Aram Public Library and the Darien Public Library were both selected to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.

An initiative by the American Library Association to help libraries better serve small communities, the award comes with a $3,000 grant.

The grant will help create seed collections at the libraries, facilitate community conversations about food insecurity and supplement spring and summer youth and adult programming.

“It will enable the Darien Library to offer its patrons, both adults and children, some great fun as they learn about gardening, seeds, healthy eating and sustainability,” said Jeannine Heskett, Darien Library director.

As part of the grant, library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations.

The association reported that over 300 libraries applied for the grant.

Aram Director Michelle Carter said they are proud to be selected.

“This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families,” she said.