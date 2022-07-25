 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delavan/Darien Rotary Club seeks performers, crafters & more to participate in Artisan Festival

DELAVAN — The Delavan/Darien Rotary Club is hosting an Artisan Festival, and it's looking for artists, crafters, authors, performers and others to participate.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Congdon Gardens, 1420 Hobbs Drive, Delavan.

A fundraiser for arts scholarships, the cost to participate in the Artisan Festival is $30 per booth. 

Non-profit community groups that wish to promote their organization can participate free of charge.

Musicians, choirs, actors, clowns — anyone who can perform throughout the day are welcome to inquire about participating. 

Those who are interested can email storiesaua@gmail.com for more information. 

