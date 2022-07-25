Delavan/Darien Rotary Club seeks performers, crafters & more to participate in Artisan Festival

DELAVAN — The Delavan/Darien Rotary Club is hosting an Artisan Festival, and it's looking for artists, crafters, authors, performers and others to participate.
The event will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Congdon Gardens, 1420 Hobbs Drive, Delavan.
A fundraiser for arts scholarships, the cost to participate in the Artisan Festival is $30 per booth.
Non-profit community groups that wish to promote their organization can participate free of charge.
Musicians, choirs, actors, clowns — anyone who can perform throughout the day are welcome to inquire about participating.
Those who are interested can email
storiesaua@gmail.com for more information.
In photos: A look at Neal Aspinall's work
Neal Aspinall: Venetian Festival
Neal Aspinall: The Riviera
Among the numerous illustrations by Neal Aspinall are several depicting various locations in Lake Geneva, including this one of The Riviera.
Submitted, Regional News
Neal Aspinall: Winterfest
Neal Aspinall: Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks
While Neal Aspinall’s work can certainly be seen throughout Lake Geneva, he has also made his mark nationally, designing for various corporations throughout the U.S. One of his favorites was this poster image for Macy’s, which the company used throughout New York City.
Submitted, Regional News
Neal Aspinall: Yerkes Observatory
Neal Aspinall: Pipeline Porter
Neal Aspinall’s work has appeared on event posters, book covers and even products like this six-pack of Pipeline Porter ale.
Submitted, Regional News
Neal Aspinall: Abbey Springs
Neal Aspinall: L.A. marathon
Neal Aspinall has designed posters and images to promote numerous events in Lake Geneva and the U.S., including this 2002 poster for a Los Angeles marathon.
Submitted, Regional News
2021 American Birkebeiner poster by Neal Aspinall
Lake Geneva’s Neal Aspinall has designed three posters for the American Birkebeiner. This one from 2021 is the first a female was ever featured on a poster for the cross-country skiing event.
Aspinall poster
Neal Aspinall’s poster for the 46th annual American Birkebeiner.
Contributed,
Regional News
2022 American Birkebeiner poster by Neal Aspinall
The 2022 American Birkebeiner poster by Neal Aspinall.
Submitted, Regional News
