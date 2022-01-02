Delavan, Lake Geneva schools hope to 'Pack the Place' Jan. 10 to support Tree House

DELAVAN — Delavan Christian School and Panther Athletics are encouraging fans to participate in the annual “Pack the Place” event at the Jan. 10 home basketball game to support Walworth County’s Tree House Child & Family Center.

The school is located at 848 Oak St., Delavan.

Pack the Place is a public community wide benefit event hosted by Delavan Christian School that also highlights student athletes.

Girls and boys basketball teams with students from fourth- through eighth-grade will be playing in games scheduled throughout the evening.

The Delavan Christian School Panthers are set to take on Mt. Zion Christian School at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

There is no entry fee; however, Delavan Christian School will be accepting donations to benefit the Tree House.

Located on Highway NN in Elkhorn, the Tree House works to protect children by providing professional and community education about child abuse awareness, reporting, and prevention. In addition to these services, the Tree House also conducts forensic interviews and medical evaluations, and provide referrals and advocacy.

To participate, individuals are invited to donate much needed supplies to benefit the Tree House.

This year, items include sensory toys such as fidgets, pop its, MagnaDots, spaghetti balls, chew beads, etc.; weighted lap blankets; gift cards in smaller $10-$25 increments for gas, fast food, produce at grocery stores. Gift cards to Kohl’s, used by staff to purchase unexpected emergency clothing replacements for children, are greatly appreciated.

Individually wrapped snacks that are not expired, such as granola bars, goldfish crackers, fruit snacks, chips, pretzels, and juice boxes, are also needed. Snacks for children with allergies — wheat, dairy, nuts — can also be used by the Tree House.

Anyone providing a donation will be entered for a chance to win a halftime raffle.

In addition, local citizens are encouraged to donate items leading up to the basketball game to show their support for the Tree House. Donations can be dropped off during regular school hours at the Delavan Christian School office located at 848 Oak Street in Delavan, Wisconsin.

For more information about the Tree House, visit treehouseforkids.net.

Contact Delavan Christian School at 262-728-5667 or info@delavanchristianschool.org for more information about the event.