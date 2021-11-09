Delavan library, Keefe Kares giving away free winter clothes

DELAVAN — Starting Monday, Nov. 15, Aram Public Library will partner with Keefe Kares to distribute winter coats to those in need — all ages, all sizes, all are welcome.

Keefe Kares is a non-profit organization run and supported by Keefe Real Estate associates to support local nonprofits in the local community over the past 25 years.

Free gently used coats for men, women and children will be available until all are distributed. Also available will be mittens, gloves, hats and scarves donated by local knitters and crocheters, including makers from Brick Street Yarn in Delavan.

“The library is pleased to partner with Keefe Kares,” said Michelle Carter, Aram director. “We’ve had so much interest from our makers in the community with scarves, hats, mittens and gloves being dropped off.”

Located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, the library is open Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call 262-728-3111 or visit aramlibrary.org for details.