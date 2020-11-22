Delavan library to expand focus on East Asian studies

DELAVAN — Expect to see more about East Asia at Aram Public Library.

Recently, the UW-Madison Center for East Asian Studies awarded a $1,000 grant to the library, which is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

The grant is part of the new East Asian in Wisconsin Library Program.

The program encourages state libraries to augment their collections with East Asian-related materials.

Launched in August, the program also calls for designing new book club kits with an East Asian theme.

It is an effort to promote the understanding of East Asian histories and cultures. Also, it is a partnership between the center, the Wisconsin Library Association, the Cooperative Children’s Book Center and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Aram is one of 38 state libraries to receive a total of $32,765 in awards.

Grants will go to purchase books and films about China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The funds will also be used to host book clubs, speakers and other library programs.

A second round of funding for the program is planned for fall 2021.