Delavan public library adopts new hours

DELAVAN — Starting Saturday, Jan. 2, Aram Public Library will have new operating hours.

The library will be open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed Sundays.

During the week, Aram will be open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Fridays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The number of people allowed in the library will be limited, and patrons may be asked to wait to enter the building until someone else leaves.

Guests are also asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering the library.

A maximum of five guests per family is requested.

Patrons are encouraged to be quick and efficient during their visits, which the library asks be 30 minutes or less.

The library will have public computers, copiers and fax machines available.

Curbside pickup and personalized picks services will continue.

The library is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit aramlibrary.org for more details.