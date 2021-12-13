Delavan, Whitewater, Sharon artists in Racine Art Museum exhibit opening Dec. 15

RACINE — Watercolor Wisconsin 2021 opens Dec. 15, and works by four local artists are featured in the exhibition.

The Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts is hosting the 55th year of Watercolor Wisconsin, an annual statewide competition the museum has been organizing since 1966.

In total, there are 110 works by 97 artists, including work by Kat Rodriguez and Sandra Willard, both of Delavan; Martha Hayden, of Sharon; and Christine B. Miller, of Whitewater.

The works were selected by jurors Sarah Cox, manager of exhibitions and collections at the Elmhurst Art Museum in Elmhurst, Illinois; and Carole Hennessy, president of the Watercolor Honor Society and an internationally recognized watercolor artist.

Due to the ever-changing health climate, the Watercolor Wisconsin 2021 opening reception and awards ceremony was broadcast via Zoom and Facebook Live Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

For Watercolor Wisconsin, artists had to use aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor. Artists were free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper.

Watercolor Wisconsin 2021 will be on display through April 23, 2022.

The Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts is located at 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Racine Art Museum is at 441 Main St.

Both campuses are open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Visit ramart.org for more information.