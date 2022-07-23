Delavan's Aram Public Library having Summer Book Sale next month

DELAVAN — Friends of Aram Public Library is having its biggest sale of the year Saturday, Aug. 13.

The Annual Summer Book Sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the tent on the front lawn of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Hundreds of fiction and nonfiction books for adults, teens and children will be included in the sale, all at bargain prices.

DVDs and compact discs will also be available.

The Friends are asking for volunteers to help with setup Aug. 13 at 6:15 a.m., and with taking everything down at 3:30 p.m. Community service credits and refreshments will be available.

To help and for more information, contact friends@aramlibrary.org or call the library at 262-728-3111.