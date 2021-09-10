Delavan's Aram Public Library unveils portrait of former city woman

Born in Delavan, Thorne became an American artist and portrait painter of the “carriage set.” He began work as an illustrator, attended both the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the antique class of the National Academy of Design in New York City.

He moved to Paris where for three years, where he painted mostly wealthy Americans living in the city. Returning to New York City, Thorne maintained a studio in New York’s Carnegie Hall. Local Delavanites believe that, early in his career, Thorne shared studio space with John Singer Sargent, a well-known portrait painter.

Alice Sumner Fisher was born in Bainbridge, New York, in 1876. Her family moved to Delavan, where she eventually met and befriended Thorne.

According to Wallis family lore, William Thorne was “sweet on” Alice Sumner Fisher, but in September 1901, Alice married George Fisher, also of Delavan.

The two later divorced and Alice moved with their two children, Eleanor and Ellis, to the Main Line, outside of Philadelphia, where she married Alexis Dupont Parker.

