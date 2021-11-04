Delavan's Belfry concerts primed to spread Christmas cheer next month

DELAVAN — A wide array of holiday concerts are in the recently announced December schedule at Belfry Music Theatre.

Most of the entertainers slated for the Christmas at the Belfry Music Theatre series next month have performed at the venue earlier this year.

The holiday concert schedule follows.

“A Chicago Christmas” Chicago Rewired, Dec. 2-3 — Hear Christmas season classics as well as timeless hits by the group Chicago.

“Joy for the Holidays” Casi Joy, Dec. 4-5 — A season 12 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” Joy is slated to return for her second engagement at Belfry this year.

“A John Denver Christmas” Rick Schuler, Dec. 9-10 — Also returning to the Belfry is Schuler, who brings his “Rocky Mountain High Experience” back to sing holiday carols.

“Christmas in New York” Sir Franc D’Ambrosio, Dec. 11-12 — Best known as The Phantom from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” D’Ambrosio has a holiday show intended to celebrate Christmas magic with holiday favorites.