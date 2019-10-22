Two events are happening this month at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 in downtown Lake Geneva.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the foundation hosts a live art demonstration by professional watercolor educator Carmelo Schifano.
From now until Nov. 3, people can also browse the work on display during the foundation’s Fall Show.
Schifano’s demonstration is free and begins Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
He has been teaching art for 38 years and still conducts watercolor classes in various Illinois locations.
Schifano will show how he creates works of art using color, water and brush strokes.
During operating hours, guests can view the Fall Show pieces at Gallery 223.
Included are watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, plus sculptures, jewelry, prints, pottery, handmade furniture and more.
Located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The foundation works to foster a community appreciation of the fine arts through a regular schedule of exhibits, monthly programs, demonstrations, workshops, classes and an art mentoring program.
Membership is $40 annually, which includes opportunities to show work in the gallery.
For more information visit the website at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.