Designer who worked for Mick Jagger speaking at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Designer, artist and entrepreneur Jordan Mozer is giving a free public lecture Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m.

The lecture will be in Young Auditorium, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, preceding Mozer’s four-day residency with UW-Whitewater’s Department of Art and Design.

His residency runs from Tuesday to Friday, March 8 to 11. But on March 7, Mozer will introduce “Love in the Chroma Zone,” an exploration of human relationships through paintings, drawings and sculptures that give form to genetics, gender, love and identity.

He will also discus his process of conceptualizing and realizing various projects.

“Love in the Chroma Zone” can be traced to a series of sketches commissioned by Mick Jagger for a series of rock opera sets and props that Mozer imagined for the Rolling Stones. Some of these elements were transformed in subsequent projects, including “Herzblut” and “East” in Hamburg, Germany and at a hotel in Times Square in New York for Bill Marriott.

In the latest iterations, the “Love in the Chroma Zone” incorporates meditations on genetics and the accelerating transformation of ideas about the gender spectrum and sexual expression. The project will engage UW-Whitewater students in assisting Jordan to realize a variety of two- and three-dimensional artworks and create a narrative environment in the gallery.

During his residency, Mozer will work with students over the course of four days to complete projects that include murals scaled to the exhibition space, the finishing and base making for six full sized sculptures, and the finishing of 24 sculptures, each cast 12 inches tall.

After the residency, the works will be on exhibit in Crossman Gallery from March 11 to April 1. More about Crossman Gallery is at uww.edu/coac/events.

Mozer’s visit is funded by the Annette and Dale Schuh Visiting Artist Endowment, established in 2015, in recognition of the experience Annette Schuh had at UW-Whitewater as an undergraduate art student, interacting with notable visiting artists.

Those visiting the lecture are asked to RSVP at www.uww.edu/artist. Masks are required for anyone entering campus buildings. For current safety guidelines, see uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.