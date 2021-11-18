Dine out this Thanksgiving in Lake Geneva area

Looking for someplace to go this Thanksgiving, or at least someplace that will do the cooking for you?

Try the Lake Geneva area resorts, restaurants and eateries for a holiday meal.

Below are some of the Thanksgiving specials happening in the region.

Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay — Order Thanksgiving dinners for home. Dinner package for 10 to 12 guests is $165, including a roasted whole turkey and various sides. A boneless turkey breast dinner for four to six guests is $115. Single dinners are $18. Dessert is $22. Or, order a la carte. Visit pier290.com to access the full menu. To order, call 262-245-2100 by Nov. 19. Orders will be received cold, with reheating instructions.

Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12/67, Elkhorn — Complete family-style turkey dinners served to go. Feeds six to eight. As of this writing, only available pickup was Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit evergreengolf.com/thanksgiving-carry-out for more information. Order no later than Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. by calling 262-723-5722.

Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, 811 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva — Order a Thanksgiving dinner to go by Nov. 22. Sliced oven roasted turkey with various fixings. Order what you need, $19.99 per plate, while supplies last. Order pickups: Nov. 23 or 24, noon to 6 p.m. Call 262-248-4381 to place an order.

Savoy, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva — Order a Thanksgiving pie to take home either Nov. 24 or 25 before noon. Savoy is offering a caramel apple pie, bourbon chocolate pecan pie or gooey butter chess pie. Each pie serves eight slices and costs $40. Visit savoylakegeneva.com for pie details. Order pie by emailing Chef McKenzie at mckenzie.champion@savoylakegeneva.com. All orders must be placed by Nov. 23.

Nov. 25 Thanksgiving specials

The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn — Rosemary roasted turkey, honey Dijon ham, mashed Yukon or sweet potatoes and numerous family-style and dessert options round out the Thanksgiving Celebration menu at Grandview. Hours 5 to 9 p.m. Call 262-248-5690 to make reservations. Visit thegrandviewrestaurant.com for more information.

The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana — Herb roasted turkey and all the trimmings, plus breakfast and seafood favorites and desserts like pumpkin pie are on the menu for the Thanksgiving dinner buffet 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 240 West. Cost $49 adults, $20 ages 4 to 12. Reservations necessary. Call 800-709-1323.

Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan — Have a traditional Thanksgiving meal in the resort’s Geneva Ballroom or take the Thanksgiving Family Boat Tour. Hour-long boat tours are at 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m. Costs $20 adults, $10 children. The Thanksgiving Feast Buffet includes numerous entrees, desserts and a shrimp ice tower. Buffet seating hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit lakelawnresort.com to read the full menu. Adults $60, ages 4 to 12 $22. Reservations required. Call 262-728-7950.

Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, town of Geneva — Thanksgiving dinner at the Steakhouse is a three-course meal featuring salad, honey baked ham, and of course, turkey. Visit huntclubsteakhouse.com for full menu and more details. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Cost $65 per person. Reservations required. Call 262-245-7200.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons — Chef Nelly Buleje’s ChopHouse Seasoned Roasted Prime Rib with rosemary au jus, lavender and honey roasted turkey with giblet gravy and cranberry sauce, and more are expected to be part of the menu at the resort’s Geneva ChopHouse, Ristorante Brissago and Grand Café. Thanksgiving dinner plated special at the café 4 to 9 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m. at ChopHouse and Brissago. Full menus to be announced. Visit grandgeneva.com for updates. Cost $35 for ages 13 and older, $20 ages 3 to 12, complimentary for ages 2 and younger with a paying adult. Call 262-245-7620 to make reservations.