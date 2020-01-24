Happenings: Lake Geneva Winterfest 2020

Outdoor activities

One of the best things about Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is all the outdoors fun, and this year’s roster of activities keeps that tradition alive.

Human Dog Sled Races are Jan. 31 at the Riviera Beach. Check-in is from 5 to 7 p.m. First race starts at 7:30 p.m.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s annual Winter Carnival is Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Skiing, snowboarding, toboggan racing and more throughout the day, with a sky lantern release, torchlight parade and fireworks display finale. Visit grandgeneva.com for details.

Throughout Winterfest, guests can take the Ice Sculpture Walk in downtown Lake Geneva.

There are a couple of ongoing business offerings tied into Winterfest this year.

Weather permitting, the Ice Castles at Geneva National offers guests the chance to explore tunnels, slides and fountains inside a structure made from thousands of icicles. Visit genevationalresort.com/ice-castles for ticket prices and more information. The Ice Castles are located at 1221 Geneva National Avenue South, town of Geneva.