Happenings: Lake Geneva Winterfest 2020

So what is Winterfest 2020?
A film festival, human dog sled races, a laser light show, fire spinners, a carnival — and let’s not forget the Ice Bar, chili cook-off and the Winterfest Ball.
But that’s just a sampling of what’s in store for VISIT Lake Geneva’s five-day festival Wednesday to Sunday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.
There are a lot of activities throughout the area this year. Check visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest for a full list.
Of course, the most well-known part of Winterfest is the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, which begins Jan. 29 at 11 a.m.
This year, sculpting occurs at Lake Geneva’s Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park. The plaza is located at 812 Wrigley Drive, and the park is at 201 Wrigley Drive.
Sculpting continues Thursday and Friday, Jan. 30 and 31.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the winners are chosen.
People’s choice voting is Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with sculpting to finish at 11 a.m.
The awards ceremony is at 3 p.m. at the Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Having Winterfest — no, having winter — without the snow sculpting competition is inconceivable. This, folks, is the reason for the season.
Outdoor activities
One of the best things about Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is all the outdoors fun, and this year’s roster of activities keeps that tradition alive.
Human Dog Sled Races are Jan. 31 at the Riviera Beach. Check-in is from 5 to 7 p.m. First race starts at 7:30 p.m.
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s annual Winter Carnival is Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Skiing, snowboarding, toboggan racing and more throughout the day, with a sky lantern release, torchlight parade and fireworks display finale. Visit grandgeneva.com for details.
Throughout Winterfest, guests can take the Ice Sculpture Walk in downtown Lake Geneva.
There are a couple of ongoing business offerings tied into Winterfest this year.
Weather permitting, the Ice Castles at Geneva National offers guests the chance to explore tunnels, slides and fountains inside a structure made from thousands of icicles. Visit genevationalresort.com/ice-castles for ticket prices and more information. The Ice Castles are located at 1221 Geneva National Avenue South, town of Geneva.
Belly up to the Ice Bar after curling, then unwind in an igloo at The Ice Box Out Back at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Visit ridgelakegeneva.com/the-ice-box for pricing and more details.
Fire & ice
Don’t let the cold, snow and ice fool you — Winterfest also has plenty of fire, heat and lasers.
On Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, enjoy sweet treats by local artist-made fire pits and listen to sultry music at Fireside S’mores & Sounds from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Riviera Beach, in Lake Geneva.
Winter Warm Up: Dueling Bourbon Whiskey Dinner Pairing starts Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Winterfest Ball is Jan. 31 at Baker House 1885, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. The “white attire” event features dancing, a DJ, craft cocktails and more. Tickets $35. Visit the Baker House Facebook page for details.
Downtown Lake Geneva’s Cocoa Crawl is Jan. 31 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. See story in this week’s Resorter for details.
Fire spinners will perform Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Riviera Beach.
On Jan. 31, performance are at 7 and 9 p.m. On Feb. 1, they will perform at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
What better way to warm up during Winterfest than with something hot and spicy? The Lake Geneva Chili Cook-off is Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
The Laser Light Show Finale is Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Riviera Plaza.
Free film screenings
Film buffs also won’t want to miss Winterfest this year.
The roster for Winter Film Fest is impressively diverse, ranging from hard R films to family friendly fare.
Winter Film Fest movies will play every day of Winterfest at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Starting things off is a free screening of “Fargo” Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Actress Frances McDormand won an Oscar for her performance in the 1996 crime film, which also earned an Oscar for its script.
Rated R, “Fargo” also stars William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare.
“The Shining” is also showing for free Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Director Stanley Kubrick’s R-rated adaptation of a Stephen King novel stars Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.
Steve Romani, our film critic for the Resorter, placed “The Shining” at the top of his list of Halloween horror movies.
On Friday, Jan. 31, the film fest shifts into family-friendly territory with “Frozen 2,” a PG-rated animated film. Show times vary.
With a voice cast including Kristen Bell and Evan Rachel Wood, the movie recently earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination.
An 80’s ski bum movie, party and costume contest is Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 p.m.
On Feb. 2, the free screenings resume for the final day of the fest, featuring the 1993 PG-rated comedy “Groundhog Day.”
Starring Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott, the movie was directed by Harold Ramis.
It was filmed in various Illinois communities, including Woodstock, which holds an annual Groundhog Days festival.
This year, Woodstock’s festival starts Jan. 30.