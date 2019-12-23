Happenings: Plenty of NYE options

New Year’s Eve used to mean a meat-and-cheese plate while watching Dick Clark on TV.
Then it was a marathon of B movies and video games. If I had a stack of rented VHS tapes or Nintendo cartridges next to the TV that New Year’s Eve, it was a good night.
Then it became a night out at bars or clubs, doing my part to give New Year’s Eve its other name — “amateur night.”
These days, it’s a quiet, relaxing night at home.
But looking at some of the local New Year’s Eve entertainment options below, I think I should go bowling. I used to love the game, except for the shoes.
Maybe you will find something below that you forgot you enjoy.
Events below occur on Dec. 31, and are presented here by community and venue.
Burlington
The Waterfront on Browns Lake: Special menu includes duck Napoleon, filet Oscar, surf and turf, lobster tail. Visit www.thewaterfrontbrownslake.com for details and pricing.
Delavan
The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill: $25 package includes steak and shrimp dinner, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. Also featuring entertainment by DJ Funky J. Call 262-728-2420 for details.
Lake Lawn Resort: NYE celebration all day, including Retro ‘80s Party for adults, a family party, a Prix Fixe dinner at Frontier Restaurant, and DJ and karaoke at Lookout Bar & Eatery. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com for pricing and details.
Sweet Aroma: Live music by Kaleb Woods starts at 5 p.m. Call 262-728-6878 for reservations and details.
East Troy
Lindey’s On Beulah: Disco party with live music by the Lunchmoney Bullies. Visit the Bullies’ Facebook page for details.
Fontana
The Abbey Resort: Romantic four-course meal at 240° West, family party with buffet at Club Millennium, a gala with a four-course dinner and music by The Business, and a party at the Waterfront with live music by Triple D. Visit www.theabbeyresort.com for pricing and details.
Harvard, Illinois
Big Foot Inn: Special menu includes prime rib, New York strip steak, lobster tail, lamb shank, roast duck and more. Call 815-943-4740 for details and to make reservations.
The Harvard Moose Family Center: Dinner packages, live music by PB&J. Call 8151-943-5925 for more information.
Lake Geneva
Baker House: Roarin’ Into the 20’s NYE Party from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Prime rib/lobster tail dinner, 1920s-themed costume party, live entertainment and more. Call 262-248-4700 to RSVP and for details.
Hogs & Kisses: Celebration starts at 5 p.m. Call 262-248-7447 for more information.
Lake Geneva Lanes: Various specials include family discounts and bowling for two hours with pizza and a pitcher of soda for $30. Reserve lanes by Dec. 28. Call 262-248-4805 for details.
Maxwell Mansion: Live band, swing dancing, “The Great Gatsby” character actors and more for this NYE party. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for details.
Next Door Pub: Prime rib dinner special. Call 262-248-9551 for more information.
Tuscan Tavern & Grill: Special New Year’s Eve menu, party favors, champagne toast at midnight. Call 262-248-0888 for more information.
Town of Geneva
Mars Resort: Live music and special menu of ribs, lobster, king crab legs, fresh catch of the day. Call 262-245-5689 for more information.
The Ridge Hotel: Rockin’ NYE Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., with live music from Karen Shook and the Chris Karabas Band. Pre-party prime rib/crab leg buffet at Crafted Americana. Visit www.ridgelakegeneva.com/new-years/ for more information.
Town of Linn
The Geneva Inn: Romantic candlelit dinner at The Grandview. Call 262-248-5690 for reservations and details.
Town of Lyons
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa: Various guest packages. Four-course menus at Geneva ChopHouse and Ristorante Brissago from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Prime rib/seafood buffet at Grand Café from 4 to 10 p.m. Ski/snowboarding specials at The Mountain Top. Visit grandgeneva.com for more details.
Ye Olde Hotel: Open 4 to 9 p.m. Call 262-763-2701 for reservations and more information.
Williams Bay
Pier 290: Live music. D’Lite Duo plays from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. Michael Whalen plays from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Visit www.pier290.com for details.
Other happenings
Live stand-up comedy courtesy of Kevin McCaffrey Sunday, Dec. 29, at The End Zone Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. The comedian has appeared on TV shows “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “America’s Dumbest.” Steak dinner with the show is $30, just the show is $20. Call 262-728-2420 for more information.
Holiday Mashup Dec. 29, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Celebrate winter solstice, Christmas and New Year’s all at once. Visit the Hogs & Kisses Facebook page for more details.