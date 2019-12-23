Happenings: Plenty of NYE options

New Year’s Eve used to mean a meat-and-cheese plate while watching Dick Clark on TV.

Then it was a marathon of B movies and video games. If I had a stack of rented VHS tapes or Nintendo cartridges next to the TV that New Year’s Eve, it was a good night.

Then it became a night out at bars or clubs, doing my part to give New Year’s Eve its other name — “amateur night.”

These days, it’s a quiet, relaxing night at home.

But looking at some of the local New Year’s Eve entertainment options below, I think I should go bowling. I used to love the game, except for the shoes.

Maybe you will find something below that you forgot you enjoy.

Events below occur on Dec. 31, and are presented here by community and venue.

Burlington

The Waterfront on Browns Lake: Special menu includes duck Napoleon, filet Oscar, surf and turf, lobster tail. Visit www.thewaterfrontbrownslake.com for details and pricing.

Delavan