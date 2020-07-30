Crandall's makes good food mobile with Lil Red Hen

The trailer is one of numerous changes involving the restaurant, which the Becks have owned for seven years.

They have repainted the restaurant, which has resumed such popular services as the Friday fish fry and Sunday brunch.

General business itself has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees are now wearing face coverings. Hand sanitizer stations can be found every 10 feet. Stronger cleaning practices are also followed.

Now, guests can sit indoors or out at Crandall’s. Open Friday through Sunday evenings, the tent in the parking lot provides 15 tables.

Social distancing is part of the new normal, not only at Crandall’s but at Von Bergen’s.

Beck said it has been hard, but moving forward has been positive.

She recalled how, the first Friday fish fry after they closed to inside service due to the pandemic, they set up for carryout and saw a line of cars waiting.

“You try to help your town as much as you can,” said Beck, “and to see people out there, all these people I knew, it was really humbling and I was really grateful.”

Crandall’s is a fixture in the community.