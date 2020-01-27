Fundraiser Feb. 1 to help local battle cancer

TOWN OF LINN — To help a fellow parishioner battle cancer, Chapel on the Hill Community Church is holding a breakfast fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 1.

The fundraiser is for Rich Hinners, a self-employed contractor who has been unable to work since he was diagnosed with Class 4 brain cancer last summer.

The 50-year-old graduated from East Troy High school, served five years in the U.S. Army and has been a carpenter the last 20 years. He married Marla at Chapel on the Hill almost 25 years ago.

The Kansasville couple have three children, including a 14-year-old daughter, Lily, who attends Waterford High School.

After it was discovered that Rich had a Glioblastoma Multiforme tumor, he had two brain surgeries — one in September 2019, the other in October.

Doctors removed about 80 percent of the tumor, plus the ventricle wall containing cerebral spinal fluid.

Due to the aggressiveness of his tumor, Rich went through six weeks of radiation treatment.

Recent test results show a significant reduction in the mass of the remaining tumor, and Rich plans to continue chemotherapy for six to 12 months, as long as the tumor responds to the treatment.