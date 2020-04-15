Who's still serving food? New campaign spotlights open eateries
Who's still serving food? New campaign spotlights open eateries

VISIT Lake Geneva has a new web page and gift card program to help restaurants, eateries and food retailers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The “Take Out & Eat Well” campaign encourages customers to support local businesses by purchasing gift cards or certificates.

At visitlakegeneva.com/chamber/resources/takeout-locations, VISIT Lake Geneva provides a list of establishments that are offering takeout services.

The page also includes links allowing visitors to call or click on a business to place their orders.

Some offer Friday fish fries and curbside pickup or delivery.

Area restaurants and eateries that are still open include:

The Abbey Resort — Dockside Pizza: Inside or curbside pickup. 262-275-1458.

Avant Cycle Café: Inside pickup. 262-203-5141.

Baker House: Friday fish fry. Inside or curbside pickup, delivery to select hotels. 262-248-4700.

Beef Jerky Outlet: Inside or curbside pickup, delivery, shipping. 262-203-5420.

Champs Sports Bar & Grill: Curbside pickup. 262-248-6008.

The Cheese Box: Inside or curbside pickup. 262-248-3440.

Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn: Curbside pickup. 262-275-3222.

Claws Hot Dogs: Inside pickup, drive-thru. 262-248-7541.

Culver’s Lake Geneva: Curbside pickup, drive-thru. 262-248-6730.

Daddy Maxwell’s Diner: Friday fish fry, curbside pickup, South Lot carryout window. 262-245-5757.

The Duck Inn Supper Club: Friday fish fry, inside pickup. 608-883-6988.

East Troy Brewery: Inside and curbside pickup. 262-642-2670.

Egg Harbor Café: Curbside pickup, delivery. 262-248-1207.

Fiddlesticks Bistro: Inside pickup or delivery. 262-743-2233.

Fire2Fork: Curbside pickup. 262-812-4064.

Flat Iron Tap: Curbside pickup. 262-812-4064.

Foley’s Irish Woods Restaurant: Curbside or back door pickup. 262-245-6966.

Frank’s Chicago Style Dogs, Beefs & Burgers: Curbside pickup, delivery. 262-729-5577.

Gino’s East: Inside pickup, delivery. 262-248-2525.

Gooseberries Fresh Food Market: Inside or curbside pickup, delivery. 262-763-5955.

Gordy’s Boat House: Friday fish fry, curbside pickup. 262-275-6800.

Green Grocer: Inside pickup. 262-245-9077.

Harpoon Willie’s Pub & Eatery: Inside and curbside pickup, delivery. 262-245-6906.

Hawk’s View Golf Club: Friday fish fry, inside pickup. 262-348-9900.

Heart & Sol Café: Inside and curbside pickup, delivery. 262-812-4035.

Holi Cannoli: Inside, curbside pickup. 262-742-2500.

Lake Geneva Country Meats: Curbside pickup. 262-248-3339.

Lake Geneva Pie Company: Inside, curbside pickup. 262-248-5100.

Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery: Curbside pickup, delivery. 262-248-2330.

Mars Resort: Curbside. 262-245-5689.

Medusa Grill & Bistro: Curbside. 262-249-8644.

Next Door Pub & Pizzeria: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-248-9551.

Oakfire: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-812-8007.

The Pet Gourmet flagship store: Inside or curbside pickup, delivery.

Pier 290: Inside. 262-245-2100.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Inside, delivery. 262-953-2534.

Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine: Inside. 262-812-4114.

Simple Café: Curbside, pickup at Simple Bakery. 262-248-2190.

Sopra Bistro: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-249-0800.

Studio Winery: Inside, curbside. 262-348-9100.

Subway on Main Street, Lake Geneva: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-248-2010.

Turf.kitchen + tap at Geneva National: Inside, curbside. 262-245-7300.

Tuscan Tavern & Grill: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-248-0888.

Go to the VISIT Lake Geneva website, visitlakegeneva.com, for more information.

