Who's still serving food? New campaign spotlights open eateries

VISIT Lake Geneva has a new web page and gift card program to help restaurants, eateries and food retailers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The “Take Out & Eat Well” campaign encourages customers to support local businesses by purchasing gift cards or certificates.

At visitlakegeneva.com/chamber/resources/takeout-locations, VISIT Lake Geneva provides a list of establishments that are offering takeout services.

The page also includes links allowing visitors to call or click on a business to place their orders.

Some offer Friday fish fries and curbside pickup or delivery.

Area restaurants and eateries that are still open include:

The Abbey Resort — Dockside Pizza: Inside or curbside pickup. 262-275-1458.

Avant Cycle Café: Inside pickup. 262-203-5141.

Baker House: Friday fish fry. Inside or curbside pickup, delivery to select hotels. 262-248-4700.

Beef Jerky Outlet: Inside or curbside pickup, delivery, shipping. 262-203-5420.