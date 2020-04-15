Who's still serving food? New campaign spotlights open eateries

Next Door Pub & Pizzeria: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-248-9551.
Oakfire: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-812-8007.
The Pet Gourmet flagship store: Inside or curbside pickup, delivery.
Pier 290: Inside. 262-245-2100.
Qdoba Mexican Eats: Inside, delivery. 262-953-2534.
Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine: Inside. 262-812-4114.
Simple Café: Curbside, pickup at Simple Bakery. 262-248-2190.
Sopra Bistro: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-249-0800.
Studio Winery: Inside, curbside. 262-348-9100.
Subway on Main Street, Lake Geneva: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-248-2010.
Turf.kitchen + tap at Geneva National: Inside, curbside. 262-245-7300.
Tuscan Tavern & Grill: Inside, curbside, delivery. 262-248-0888.
Go to the VISIT Lake Geneva website, visitlakegeneva.com, for more information.
Tourism
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
